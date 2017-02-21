What's more badass than creating a film about the Cambodian genocide? Eating tarantulas there, obviously. But only after ripping out their fangs with your bare hands.
While in Cambodia to work on her upcoming Netflix movie First They Killed My Father, Angelina Jolie snacked on some bugs, Us Weekly reports. “See the hard part where you have the teeth? Take the fangs out,” she explains as she demonstrates her tarantula preparation technique. “I think it’s always been a part of the diet, the bugs, but then I think there is a truth to the survival during the war, of course. When people were being starved, they were able to survive on things like this, and they did.”
She swirls the scorpions around in a pan in a way that looks oddly appetizing before scooping a mix of bugs into a bowl and offering tarantulas to her kids.
Crickets are the starter bug, she explains, before you can work your way up to the spiders. "It's actually really good, the flavor," she reassures us. But she adds, "it's hard to chew, the scorpion." Her 8-year-old Knox compares the texture to chips.
First They Killed My Father tells the story of a Cambodian child growing up during the '70s, when the Khmer Rouge regime killed almost a quarter of the country's people.
"You want to share a spider?" - Angelina Jolie cooks bugs in Cambodia ?https://t.co/5mSi3VNErT pic.twitter.com/OZ12DjpyJD— BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) February 20, 2017
