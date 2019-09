While in Cambodia to work on her upcoming Netflix movie First They Killed My Father , Angelina Jolie snacked on some bugs, Us Weekly reports. “See the hard part where you have the teeth? Take the fangs out,” she explains as she demonstrates her tarantula preparation technique. “I think it’s always been a part of the diet, the bugs, but then I think there is a truth to the survival during the war, of course. When people were being starved, they were able to survive on things like this, and they did.”