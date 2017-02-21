We're not the only ones desperate for Star Wars: The Last Jedi spoilers. A bunch of celebrities are also clamoring for information — from Daisy Ridley herself.
Ridley, AKA Rey, just appeared in a peculiar video posted to comedian Josh Gad's Instagram. In it, actors including Chris Pratt and Penelope Cruz grill her on the movie.
"Do the heels of your boots ever get stuck in the grates of the Millennium Falcon?" asks Bryce Dallas Howard.
The only thing goofier than the video itself is the caption. "This has been a battle of attrition," Gad wrote. "#Daisyridley has been a force to be reckoned with. In many ways she is the Vader to my Luke or the Taylor to my Katy. But like any good opponent, I have tried to outmaneuver her at every turn. This will be her final judgement. May the force be with her, because kids, she is going to need it. All I ask is that you don't ruin the surprise for others."
The Last Jedi, the series' eighth installment, comes out in December. Until then, we'll have to make do with this for the scoop on the movie.
