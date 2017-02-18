Story from Body

Trust Us, You Want To Know Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Model Hunter McGrady

Sara Murphy

This is a surreal moment for me. You guys I have been bursting to tell you all about this! I want to thank @MJ_Day for an opportunity like this to do the SI model search and for being a force in this industry and everyone at @si_swimsuit for promoting that beauty comes in all shapes and sizes. Beauty is not a number. It has no limits. I have never felt sexier than I did in this shoot. Thank you to @joannegair and team @therealmarissajade and @trendytribals for working your magic on my body. These women painted this suit for 12 hours and I never wanted to take it off. Women, for anyone who has ever felt uncomfortable or insecure because of rolls, or stretch marks, or cellulite, or acne, or felt like you didn't measure up because you weren't represented in the magazines--THIS IS FOR YOU! You are beautiful. You are STRONG. You are powerful and together we need to lift eachother up and inspire one another. There's too much going on on this world to let eachother fall by the wayside. Shot by another incredible woman- @josie_clough amazing sexy beach hair by @adammaclay thank you to my agents @uralucky1 @marissamuscari @ginabaronedirectorofficial @jaimegoldberg_ @wilhelminamodels for being such hard working and dedicated team! We did it ! ? #breakingboundaries #siswim

A post shared by Hunter McGrady (@huntermcgrady) on

Calling all Ashley Graham superfans: the new 2017 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue features a new breakout curvy model with a Graham-esque body positive message that you will want to hear. Meet Hunter McGrady, a first-time SI model is making waves with her curves in this super diverse edition of the magazine, which also features 63-year-old supermodel Christie Brinkley as well as women of many different shapes and sizes via an "Every Body, Every Age, Every Beautiful" ad campaign from Graham. 23-year-old McGrady, who began her career as a straight-size model before embracing her natural figure and finding success as a source of plus-size inspiration, felt so excited by her acceptance into SI's swimsuit edition that she burst into tears. "I knew not only what it meant for me, which was a huge success in my career and a dream of mine coming true, but also what it would and what it will continue to mean for other women when they see the issue," she told Glamour. "This is a time when we need diversity and acceptance ... It's so important. I feel so proud of this issue and to be in it with these women." Now, the curvaceous beauty chooses to use her newfound platform to promote body positivity. "Beauty is not a number. It has no limits," McGrady wrote beneath an Instagram picture from her SI shoot. "Women, for anyone who has ever felt uncomfortable or insecure because of rolls, or stretch marks, or cellulite, or acne, or felt like you didn't measure up because you weren't represented in the magazines — THIS IS FOR YOU! You are beautiful. You are STRONG. You are powerful and together we need to lift each other up and inspire one another." And that's not all. "You are beautiful in your skin. You are beautiful BECAUSE of your size — at EVERY size!" McGrady captioned another. These are words we all need to hear.
