You know those plush-looking benches in the elevators of fancy-schmancy hotels? That cozy-seat-for one, tempting you to indulge, despite your having only 10 seconds before hopping off the elevator? Well, Jenny Slate became all too familiar with that struggle last night. Best of all, her friends documented the entire thing. The 34-year-old comedian posted the hilarious evidence from last night on Instagram. "When your friends/WORK COLLEAGUES find you drunk in the elevator they left you in and they take pictures of you trying to figure out what's even going on," she captioned the photo.