This Is How Models Get Rid Of Pimples Overnight

Models might seem like untouchable superhumans who never feel the need to awkwardly rearrange the bridal party order so they can have their "good side" in photos, but as it turns out, they, too, have pores that release sebum. Which means that sometimes, they wind up with acne. And unlike us, when they wake up with a pimple, there's a good chance they'll have to answer for it — to makeup artists, designers, photographers, and casting agents.
So, who better to ask for tricks on how to get rid of spots — fast — than the women walking the runways during NYFW? After all, little sleep and lots of makeup is basically a surefire recipe for a breakout. Ahead, read their quick-fix solutions, but attempt at your own risk. (Or maybe don't, because popping never ends well.)