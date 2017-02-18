These Amazing Products Are All On Sale This President’s Day

It's only been a month since the last long weekend, but suffice it to say it seems like an eternity. We desperately need a holiday — and luckily, we're getting one. Monday is President's Day. And, contrary to all the car commercials that have been airing for the past two weeks, it's not technically about shopping.
President’s Day was originally established to celebrate our very first president, George Washington's birthday. It has since become a day to celebrate all U.S. presidents, both past and present. Not a fan of our current head of state? Then think of it as Lincoln's day, or Obama’s day. Or whatever former president does it for you. And then honor those guys by partaking in the truest American pastime: shopping.
Ahead, we’ve rounded up some of the best deals out there on amazing tech products — click through to see them all, and be sure to have your credit card handy.