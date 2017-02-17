We Refuse To Believe This Is Harry Potter’s Cousin Dudley Dursley

Privet Drive is in for a major shock. Harry Potter fans know Dudley Dursley as our hero's spoiled, overfed, and underwhelming cousin. He's the apple of his parents' eye, a bit of a goon, and the most Muggle-y of Muggles, though he ultimately redeems himself by making amends with Harry. In real life, he's a bit of a babe. Harry Melling, the actor who played Dursley in the films, resurfaced on the red carpet for the London premiere of The Lost City of Z last night. Not that you'd know it — he's completely unrecognizable from his childhood role. Is it just us, or does he look more like Neville? Telling, who plays Edward Barclay in the adventure drama starring Charlie Hunnam and Robert Pattinson, rocked a sleek black suit on the red carpet. According to a 2009 interview with the Telegraph, his changed appearance and weight loss is nothing new. The English actor said he slimmed down when he started drama school, which proved a challenge when it came time to reprise his role as Dudley in the first Deathly Hallows film. "They did this double-take, 'Oh my God, we are going to have to do something,' and I felt very guilty," Melling, 27, told the paper of the filmmakers' reaction. " They could have recast, but instead they padded me out." Next you'll be telling us Pansy Parkinson is a Playboy model. Oh, wait...
