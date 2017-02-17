Danny Masterson Issues Statement About Wife Bijou Phillips’ Kidney Disease

Actor Danny Masterson has issued a statement about wife Bijou Phillips' health. Yesterday TMZ reported that the actress and model had been hospitalized on Wednesday night with a blood infection. "Bijou was born with small kidneys and has been quietly dealing with kidney disease for the last five years, including being on the transplant list," the star of That '70s Show and The Ranch told Entertainment Tonight in his statement. "In an effort to heal her body she has led a stress-free life with a vegan diet, which eventually wasn't enough, and she's been privately having dialysis." He added that Phillips, who is the daughter of the late Mamas & the Papas singer John Phillips, is "optimistic" about receiving a kidney transplant soon. "She recently found out one of her friends is a match and is optimistic that she will have a transplant soon," he shared. Masterson, 40, and 36-year-old Phillips have been married since 2011. Their daughter, Fianna Frances, turned 3 on February 14, the day before Phillips' reported hospital scare. We will continue to update this story with any developments.
