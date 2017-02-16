Bijou Phillips, actress and socialite, has reportedly been hospitalized due to a blood infection. TMZ reports that the 36-year-old was rushed to the hospital late Wednesday night in Santa Barbara. The site also claims she may require a kidney transplant, but is currently in stable condition.
Phillips is married to That 70's Show star Danny Masterson and is the daughter of John Phillips of The Mamas and The Papas. She started her career as a model but soon transitioned into acting. One of her most memorable early roles was Estrella Starr in Almost Famous. She delivered the often-quoted (at least for me) line: "This is Penny Lane man, show some respect!"
Masterson and Phillips married in 2011 and have a daughter, Fianna Francis, who just celebrated her third birthday on Valentine's Day.
We will update this story as details emerge about her condition.
