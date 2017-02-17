Jason Ritter Got Engaged To HBO Actress Melanie Lynskey

Parenthood's Jason Ritter and Togetherness's Melanie Lynskey have some exciting news. Lynskey revealed on Hollywood Today Live that the couple is engaged. "I know your boyfriend is Jason Ritter, right?" Ross Mathews asked her. "Now, he's my fiancé," she replied to cheers. "I know. I'm announcing it." He caught her off guard with a proposal on the sofa at their home, she said. She refrained from calling him her fiancé over social media because it would have felt too personal. Ritter and Lynskey had been dating for four years before the proposal and worked together on the 2016 movie The Intervention. They played an engaged couple, which now seems more appropriate than ever.
