"We all know what it’s like to be in that four-hour conversation that is just in a loop, and you just feel like you’re in the twilight zone and you feel like it’s never going to end and you feel like you’re never going to feel happy again. I don’t want to put the audience through that. Being able to laugh helps people feel better about the challenges of relationships, so it was really important to me to allow the humor to come through.”



Can you talk about cultivating a cast that became a very believable group of friends on screen?

“Natasha, Melanie, Jason, and Alia are all my friends. Cobie and Vincent and Ben, each of them had a connection to someone else in the cast. I knew from several different people that the three of them were wonderful and down to have the kind of rough-and-tumble, independent-filmmaking experience. Part of it was making good choices, and part of it was just getting lucky.”



This was your first big directorial effort. Was it more or less difficult that you were directing so many close friends of yours?

"I think directing a movie is challenging no matter who’s in it or what the budget is or how much time you have. Whether it’s Cobie broke her leg two days before her first day of shooting, or our power would go out and we would have thunderstorms that would last three hours in the middle of the day... There are so many unpredictable things all the time. Having the comfort of these people who I knew really loved me very much was really nice.”