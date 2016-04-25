

Selina, meanwhile, is desperately trying to look presidential, so she holds a symposium on race. That starts a disaster, because all the panelists are white, and ends a disaster, because Mike accidentally triggers an alarm while running up and down stairs. Mike and his wife, Wendy, are adopting a baby from China, so Mike’s trying to get in shape by charting his steps with a FitBit. He desperately tries to keep up with the shockingly active Sue, a feat, considering we often see her behind a desk. (If you were curious, Kent tracks his steps in his head.) Sue is dragged downstairs to make the crowd at the symposium look more diverse. She enters just as the alarm goes up, and finds guns turned on her. Yikes.



To deflect attention from the race debacle, Mike announces that Bill Erickson, thrown under the bus in the illegal lobbying/data breach investigation last season, has been arrested.



Best Line Of Dialogue: “You’re about as welcome here as a swastika-shaped shit in a synagogue.” - Ben to Bill Erickson, who shows up for a meeting despite facing indictment



Biggest Target Of Insults: Poor Catherine, Selina’s daughter. Catherine is trying to make a film documenting her mother for her thesis. Selina throws these gems her way: “The only thing Catherine ever finished was an entire ice cream cake” and “Catherine, why is that your hair?” I can’t wait for Catherine to rise up and burn Selina badly. She’s certainly gathering enough material.



Least Surprising Fact: Gary once had a bowling coach.



Biggest Misread Of Harry Potter: Jonah compares himself to Harry Potter and Selina to Uncle Dursley, but he maybe doesn’t really get J.K. Rowling’s stories. “What happens in the Harry Potter books? He rises up and he kills all the Muggles,” Jonah notes. Yeah, no, Jonah. That’s not what happens.