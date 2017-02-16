Beauty and the Beast is a beloved Disney cartoon. But if there's one criticism that's often lobbed at the movie, it's that Belle appears to have Stockholm syndrome.
In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Emma Watson defended Belle against the argument. She acknowledged that it's a fair point, but said she doesn't believe Belle actually suffered from Stockholm syndrome.
"Stockholm syndrome is where a prisoner will take on the characteristics of, and fall in love with, in this really strange way, their captor," Watson told EW. "Belle actively argues and disagrees with [the Beast] constantly. She has none of the characteristics of someone with Stockholm syndrome. Because she keeps her independence. She keeps her independence of mind." The actress added that Belle is "no sheep" and that she's the one who made the decision to stay with the Beast.
She also believes that the pair's "real friendship," which they formed before pursuing romance, makes their relationship a strong one. Watson called the development "more meaningful" than love at first sight stories, suggesting it's more realistic than other fairytales in that regard.
Even if you don't agree with the original film's message, Watson does make a good point — it's a slow buildup to the couple's romantic relationship. And given Watson's outspoken feminism, we expect her version of Belle to be a strong female character, too. Check out the full interview over at EW.
