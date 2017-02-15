Country Star Thomas Rhett & His Wife Are Expecting & Adopting

So, how did that become the case? The couple, who met in kindergarten and wed in 2012, began looking into adoption after trying and failing to conceive. In 2016, they started looking at other options and stopped trying to to have a baby of their own, they told People. “When we began the adoption process, we said, ‘Let’s wait, let’s give this adopted child his or her time with us and then we’ll continue our family,’” Akins, 27, said. So when the nurse felt sick in December and took a pregnancy test at her husband's urging, she was shocked it came up positive.