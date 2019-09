The entire speech is extremely emotional and stirring, even bringing the actor nearly to tears at one point. As necessary as it is to have an open conversation about the atrocities that still exist in the world such as modern slavery, it does seem odd to have the star of That '70s Show up there alongside senators. But what is maybe the oddest aspect of the event is the exchange between Senator John McCain and Kutcher. After the speech, McCain thanked Kutcher and then told him , "Ashton, you were better-looking in the movies," to which Kutcher blew McCain a big ol' sarcastic kiss. McCain loved the moment so much that he included it in a summary tweet after the meeting.