In his speech, Kutcher spared no details of the atrocities he has seen while working with Thorn. "As part of my anti-trafficking work, I've met victims in Russia," he told the committee. "I've met victims in India. I've met victims that have been trafficked from Mexico. I've met victims in New York and New Jersey and all across our country. I've been on FBI raids where I've seen things that no person should ever see. I've seen video content of a child that's the same age as mine being raped by an American man that was a sex tourist in Cambodia. And this child was so conditioned by her environment that she thought she was engaging in play."