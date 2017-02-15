Greek Yogurt’s Mystery Surface Liquid Explained

Greek yogurt is magical. You can use it for hair care, moisturizer, and a whole host of other things. It's also excellent for eating. I bought some today, for example. Tomorrow, I'll eat it for breakfast. But I've often wondered: What's up with the liquid that's on the top? It's like peanut butter oil, which you blend in to help the peanut butter stay creamy and delicious. But it's not oil. It's something else. Some people are even afraid of it.
My biggest fear is the liquid at the top of Greek yogurt?— mamacitaa (@libbywaddelll) January 23, 2017
Others enjoy it.
My favorite liquid is the liquid at the top of a Greek yogurt mmmm #tasty— George St. Geegland (@st_geegland) October 5, 2016
To understand Greek yogurt's mystery surface liquid, you have to understand Little Miss Muffet. "Little Miss Muffet," the rhyme goes, "Sat on a tuffet, eating her curds and whey. Along came a spider, who sat down beside her, and frightened Miss Muffet away." What we're trying to tell you is that the liquid on top of your Greek yogurt is whey, and it gets separated from the yogurt itself during transit. The whey makes the yogurt creamier and is apparently nutritional somehow. "At time during transit due to handling and temperature fluctuations, some whey may separate from the yogurt and settle on top," a Chobani representative told Cosmopolitan. Oh, all right.
