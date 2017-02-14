Here’s Your First Look At The “Gaston” Song From Beauty and the Beast

We've already heard Ariana Grande and John Legend's pop version of "Beauty and the Beast" ahead of the March film. Now, we have a preview of what to expect from one of the Disney movie's other songs, "Gaston." Luke Evans, who plays Gaston, appeared on Good Morning America Tuesday. The show revealed a "Gaston" clip featuring Evans and Josh Gad, who stars as Le Fou. You can see the song preview starting at the 2:43 mark in the clip below.
From the teaser, it looks like the song is pretty similar to the cartoon version. There's even a group of female onlookers fawning over Gaston. We don't have the full version of the song yet, but it won't be exactly the same as the original. EW reports that "Gaston" will include "a few new lines" that aren't in the first version of the song. As long as they keep the line about expectorating — the movie taught us what that word meant! — we're okay with that.
