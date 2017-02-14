That New Year's Eve disaster? Mariah Carey doesn't know her. The "We Belong Together" singer is ready to put the fail she experienced this year on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve behind her. What better way to do that with a television performance? Fans will remember the NYE's trainwreck, in which Carey sauntered around the stage, poorly lip syncing to some of her greatest hits before eventually just giving up and shrugging off the whole damn thing. Frankly, her performance disaster is why live television still exists — but let's not get it twisted. Carey's career is hardly dead and buried, as this diva is nothing if not capable of rising up from a metaphorical car crash unscathed. Where does she go from here is the real question, and, according to Carey, the answer to that is — Jimmy Kimmel Live. She took to her Twitter on Monday to drop the big news, stating: "Going to perform my new song #IDont on Jimmy Kimmel live on Wednesday! See you soon @jimmykimmel!"
Going to perform my new song #IDont on Jimmy Kimmel live on Wednesday! See you soon @jimmykimmel! ? pic.twitter.com/kHQQDVBQ6A— Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) February 13, 2017
This performance will be a personal one. "I Don't" is reportedly about James Packer, Carey's ex-fiancé. (Her music video is hardly subtle: Carey literally sets fire to a wedding dress.) Carey is back, baby. But let's be honest — she never really left.
