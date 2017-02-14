American Girl Is Releasing Its First Boy Doll

American Girl has released its first male doll, a character named Logan Everett. Logan is a drummer from Nashville, according to his official backstory. The Logan doll has a female friend, too. Her name is Tenney Grant, and she's a singer and songwriter, also from Nashville. The Tenney and Logan dolls will be available for sale on Thursday. Julie Parks, American Girl's director of PR, told The Huffington Post that "adding a boy to our lineup has been a number one request for a very, very, very long time." She told the site that kids of all genders will enjoy playing with the new Logan doll. Gender equality in toys is all well and good, and we're excited about American Girl's move toward inclusion. But did its first male character really need to be a country musician? As Vulture so deftly explains, those are the guys you stay away from.
Advertisement
American Girl’s first boy doll is a drummer from Nashville, so basically a character from #Nashville https://t.co/3HfA3aIKNn— Vulture (@vulture) February 14, 2017
Advertisement