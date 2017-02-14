Britney Spears' new biopic Britney Ever After won't hit Lifetime until February 18, but I am already obsessed with it. As someone whose childhood job aspiration was "to be Britney Spears," I have followed the princess of pop's journey from "Baby... One More Time" to Crossroads to that sexy "Slumber Party" video with Tinashe. We'll revisit some of those moments when we cruise down Spears' memory lane, and now the new (unauthorized) flick is giving us a sneak peek at one major life event. The pop star's wedding to Kevin Federline will be reimagined for the small screen, and it's, well...oh boy. Instead of hosting an amazing Santa Barbara wedding as originally planned, Spears and her backup singer beau married in a secret ceremony in 2004 to evade the press. The drama was documented on the pair's short-lived UPN reality series Chaotic, as well as all over the tabloids. Now Natasha Bassett, who plays Brit in the new flick, and Clayton Chitty, who plays Federline, will reenact the very moment these two crazy kids got hitched. (Want to see the clip before the movie premieres? Us Weekly has the must-see wedding video.) Some notes on Britney Ever After wedding photo: It's pretty damn flattering to K-Fed. Chitty's look as the oft-maligned actor gives him a much more put-together appearance. Frankly, he looks like he's going to prom. As for Bassett, her wig is...well, it's not great. Her dress, however, is a great copy of Spears' Monique Lhuillier gown. A wedding pic is one thing — but I can't wait to see what happens in the movie after the nuptials are over. Just how deep into Spears' personal life will this film go? Hopefully it's as respectful to the pop princess as possible — while still giving Spears fans a juicy blast from the past.
Advertisement