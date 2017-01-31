New Britney Ever After Trailers Reveal More J.T. & K-Fed

We still have to wait over two weeks to see Britney Ever After, the lifetime biopic about the pop sensation's crazy life under the spotlight. Fortunately, though, we've been gifted with not one but two new trailers for the movie. And they've got us more excited for the premiere than ever. The first new spot is a 20-second teaser that focuses on Spears' two main romantic relationships in the public eye: Justin Timberlake and Kevin Federline. Nathan Keyes plays Timberlake, the *NSYNC alum who romanced Spears early in her career. Clayon Chitty plays Federline, who was wed to Britney from 2004 to 2007. And Spears herself is played by Australian actress Natasha Bassett. The other release is a new 60-second trailer that glosses over Spears' meteoric rise to fame and the challenges that came with it. It includes a look at how the movie will handle the singer's storied 2007 meltdown, during which Spears shaved her head. "Everything is kind of this blur until you hit rock bottom," her voice-over says. Watch the new sneak peeks below. Tune into the premiere of Britney Ever After on Saturday, February 18, at 8 p.m. EST on Lifetime.
