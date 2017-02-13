Story from US News

The White House Desperately Needs A Copy Editor

Andrea González-Ramírez
It may be time for the Trump administration to hire a couple of copy editors, STAT. When U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May visited the U.S. in late January, the White House repeatedly misspelled her name in the schedule. Last week, the administration released a list of 78 terrorist attacks in which they misspelled "attacker" as "attaker" multiple times and also screwed up the spelling of "Denmark" and "San Bernardino." Yesterday, the Department of Education tweeted a tribute to Black civil rights activist and NAACP founder W.E.B. Du Bois, misspelling his surname as "DeBois." And last night, the Library of Congress released a commemorative poster of President Trump with yet another glaring typo. A quote superimposed on Trump's picture read, "No dream is too big, no challenge is to great. Nothing we want for the future is beyond our reach."
In case you're not a grammar aficionado, "to great" should be instead "too great." It's a common mistake, sure. But if you're the Library of Congress producing official materials on behalf of the American government, shouldn't you have a copy editor check it out? To make matters worse, the description of the portrait read, "Printed in the USA, this print captures the essence of Donald Trump's campaign for the presidency of the United States." Ouch. Naturally, after Twitter went insane reacting to the poster, it was removed from the website.
However, thanks to the Wayback Machine, the typo will live online forever. Maybe it's time for the Trump administration to "Make Proofreading Great Again"?
