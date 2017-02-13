Derek Jeter & Wife Hannah Are Expecting

Is there something in the water? In a sweet essay posted Monday morning, Hannah Jeter, 26, wife of Derek Jeter, 42, announced that she's pregnant. Hannah revealed the news on the sports news website, The Players' Tribune. "Big moments also have a funny way of making you look ahead. Now, pregnant with our first child, Derek and I are looking to the future," she remarked. In the Tribune piece, Derek is seen happily holding several pink balloons. It's a girl! Though the two aren't quite set on a name yet.
Hannah and Derek Jeter share their next chapter: https://t.co/ZY6aDhRQH6 pic.twitter.com/5heb7MTobQ— The Players' Tribune (@PlayersTribune) February 13, 2017
"He already has a name in mind — he’s set on it. (We’ll see.) He’ll say when he calls me during the day, 'So, how are you and so-and-so doing?' That’s not the name yet, sweetie," she wrote. "Whatever her name is, I know she’ll run circles around him." The model and former New York Yankees legend are (possibly) expecting their baby girl to arrive sometime in May: "I already can’t wait to show them footage of that last night at the Stadium. But I know it won’t be quite the same. I’ll tell them myself: You had to be there. And I’m sure that both of us will be thinking about that in May."
