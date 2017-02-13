So, you just watched James Corden's 2017 Grammys opening number and you feel like you didn't catch the exact wording of that Hamilton-esque rap? Well, fear not — we've got you covered. The host of the 59th Grammy Awards covered pretty much every trending pop culture news story there is, from Beyonce's twins to Donald Trump. Corden even managed to slip in a Rihanna and Drake reference, and paid tribute to those we lost this year. RIP Prince! Oh, and he also rolled down the stairs and lost his shoe. Here's what he said: Look around you tonight

And realize your fate

Was destined for Grammys, no time for mistakes

I came here late, this was my big break

This is just the first segment it still can be great

Adele kicked it off, sang a big song

I fell down the stairs and I knew all along

I'm in over my head, just not that strong

I'm more 12:30, primetime is just wrong

I hiccup and cough, perfection is lost

It's a really big night, let's save at all costs

This room is insane, it's filled with all gods

Some of the faces like Madam Tussauds

Beyonce performing, the queen is here dummy

She'll slay the whole stage with twins in her tummy

Sturgil Simpson is here and Google just crash

From everyone typing 'Who the hell is that?'

Rihanna and Drake, each can win 8

They sound good together I think they should date

(Oh, they did? Did they really — is that true? I didn't know that. And how did it work out?)

Gaga is here to rock with the band

Where else could you see all the things that we planned

All of these singer and rappers with bars

Chance from Chicago, Bruno from mars

Only one night could hold all these stars

Sheeran, Lukas, Marin and Demi

21 Pilots and think that you're ready

But first tonight is people we missed

The music they made was clearly a gift

Leonard Cohen and Prince were legends in life

George Michael, Sharon, Merle, Phife

Be honest with me, when you were a kid

Did you ever have dreams?

You invited to this? Wishes came true!

We celebrate you

You gotta be thankful that this what you do

Live it all up because this is the best

And with President Trump we don't know what comes next!

We sit here tonight no matter our race

Or where we were born or color of face

We using this art remembered forever

We can survive by sticking together

The passion, fashion, the voice, and the soul

Talent and Khaled, the drums on a roll

Glam and the fans, all part of the scene

Grammys 2017!”