So, you just watched James Corden's 2017 Grammys opening number and you feel like you didn't catch the exact wording of that Hamilton-esque rap? Well, fear not — we've got you covered. The host of the 59th Grammy Awards covered pretty much every trending pop culture news story there is, from Beyonce's twins to Donald Trump. Corden even managed to slip in a Rihanna and Drake reference, and paid tribute to those we lost this year. RIP Prince! Oh, and he also rolled down the stairs and lost his shoe. Here's what he said: Look around you tonight
And realize your fate
Was destined for Grammys, no time for mistakes
I came here late, this was my big break
This is just the first segment it still can be great
Adele kicked it off, sang a big song
I fell down the stairs and I knew all along
I'm in over my head, just not that strong
I'm more 12:30, primetime is just wrong
I hiccup and cough, perfection is lost
It's a really big night, let's save at all costs
This room is insane, it's filled with all gods
Some of the faces like Madam Tussauds
Beyonce performing, the queen is here dummy
She'll slay the whole stage with twins in her tummy
Sturgil Simpson is here and Google just crash
From everyone typing 'Who the hell is that?'
Rihanna and Drake, each can win 8
They sound good together I think they should date
(Oh, they did? Did they really — is that true? I didn't know that. And how did it work out?)
Gaga is here to rock with the band
Where else could you see all the things that we planned
All of these singer and rappers with bars
Chance from Chicago, Bruno from mars
Only one night could hold all these stars
Sheeran, Lukas, Marin and Demi
21 Pilots and think that you're ready
But first tonight is people we missed
The music they made was clearly a gift
Leonard Cohen and Prince were legends in life
George Michael, Sharon, Merle, Phife
Be honest with me, when you were a kid
Did you ever have dreams?
You invited to this? Wishes came true!
We celebrate you
You gotta be thankful that this what you do
Live it all up because this is the best
And with President Trump we don't know what comes next!
We sit here tonight no matter our race
Or where we were born or color of face
We using this art remembered forever
We can survive by sticking together
The passion, fashion, the voice, and the soul
Talent and Khaled, the drums on a roll
Glam and the fans, all part of the scene
Grammys 2017!”
And realize your fate
Was destined for Grammys, no time for mistakes
I came here late, this was my big break
This is just the first segment it still can be great
Adele kicked it off, sang a big song
I fell down the stairs and I knew all along
I'm in over my head, just not that strong
I'm more 12:30, primetime is just wrong
I hiccup and cough, perfection is lost
It's a really big night, let's save at all costs
This room is insane, it's filled with all gods
Some of the faces like Madam Tussauds
Beyonce performing, the queen is here dummy
She'll slay the whole stage with twins in her tummy
Sturgil Simpson is here and Google just crash
From everyone typing 'Who the hell is that?'
Rihanna and Drake, each can win 8
They sound good together I think they should date
(Oh, they did? Did they really — is that true? I didn't know that. And how did it work out?)
Gaga is here to rock with the band
Where else could you see all the things that we planned
All of these singer and rappers with bars
Chance from Chicago, Bruno from mars
Only one night could hold all these stars
Sheeran, Lukas, Marin and Demi
21 Pilots and think that you're ready
But first tonight is people we missed
The music they made was clearly a gift
Leonard Cohen and Prince were legends in life
George Michael, Sharon, Merle, Phife
Be honest with me, when you were a kid
Did you ever have dreams?
You invited to this? Wishes came true!
We celebrate you
You gotta be thankful that this what you do
Live it all up because this is the best
And with President Trump we don't know what comes next!
We sit here tonight no matter our race
Or where we were born or color of face
We using this art remembered forever
We can survive by sticking together
The passion, fashion, the voice, and the soul
Talent and Khaled, the drums on a roll
Glam and the fans, all part of the scene
Grammys 2017!”
Advertisement