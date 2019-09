"You can kill a guy in a country music song and it's okay," she told Ryan Seacrest. "I love country music." So...what does that mean exactly? Well, while the comment might SOUND nuts, it's actually not. After all, Johnny Cash famously "killed a man in Reno just to watch him die" in "Folsom Prison Blues ," and that won him the Best Country Vocal Performance, Male at the 1969 Grammy Awards. And there's actually a long history of country singers crooning what's commonly known as "murder ballads." What's different about Carrie Underwood, is that in old school country, she'd have been the murdered, rather than the murderer. In the past, murder ballads usually killed off the woman. But recently, female country artists have turned that trope on its head , reclaiming agency as the killers, rather than the victims — think "Goodbye Earl," by the Dixie Chicks. Carrie's single "Two Black Cadillacs," referred to two women — a wife and a mistress — who murder a man who has misled them both.