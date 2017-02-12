When I was a kid, I hated running errands with my parents. Then again, my parents went furniture shopping. Getting dragged around to the must-dos might seem a little bit cooler if one of those things included the Grammys. That's exactly what Diplo did with his kids: the DJ brought his two children as his date to the Grammys, and it's pretty damn cute. The music producer rolled up to the red carpet with his young sons Lockett and Lazer in tow. Though some might assume these are Diplo's children with his ex M.I.A., Lockett and Lazer's mother is actually another one of his exes, Los Angeles-based party planner Kathryn Lockhart. This will mark the kids' first time at the Grammys. From the looks of the photos they're... only kind of excited about it? Maybe this is the equivalent of couch shopping for them, I don't know. Good for Diplo for bringing his fam squad in on the action. Maybe they'll show up on the carpet in a decade with an electronic album of their own. With names like Lockett and Lazer, they're pretty much born to DJ. Check out Refinery29's coverage of the Grammys red carpet below:
