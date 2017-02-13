The Grammys red carpet was packed with music superstars strutting their stuff for the cameras. And like the rest of us, there was lots of rubbernecking just to catch a glimpse of Beyonce and Jay Z. Because let's admit it, tonight is Queen Bey's night.
With mere days before Valentine's Day, there was lots of PDA, soulful gazes, and love from our most favorite dreamy couples. But it was the pint sizes cuties who accompanied their parents that won our hearts. DJ Khaled brought his adorable three-month-old son to the show. Talk about an early musical introduction. And the photo of Jay Z and Blue Ivy waiting to watch Beyonce perform is so funny and sweet it needs to be framed.
Hope these couples — and the kids — put you in the mood for love.