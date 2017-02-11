This Designer’s Unlikely Casting Process Was A Response To The Immigration Ban

How did you find models from countries impacted by the immigration ban?

"I approached it through Instagram, a ton of modeling agencies, the U.N., and word of mouth. It's been an uphill battle, but we have found some models with some powerful stories. Everyone is a professional model except for two." Are your fall '17 designs intended to make any sort of political or cultural statement?

"With this collection, my thoughts led to what is next for us: Is Mars really an option we can logically explore? If we are to move onward, and outward, what will this new colony look like? What does it mean to create a new single human race, and a new human gender? This collection is focused on our ever-diversifying society, and on what type of humans we are cultivating to start the next generation that will terraform Mars. There's a genderless bathroom symbol incorporated in the collection, and embroidered shirts that read, 'Terraform Mars.' I like to create a world around each collection with our presentations. This season was based on a quote by Stephen Hawking that really made me stop and think: 'I don’t think we will survive another 1,000 years without escaping beyond our fragile planet.' "As the earth is continually drained of its resources to feed our over-consumptive habits and lifestyles, the reality of a non-life supporting world sets in. It is possible that in our lifetime, we will see this ecosystem fail. Our energy resources will dry up, and our drinking water will become contaminated. We will face problems beyond race, nationality, and gender; it forcs us to consider the future of the human species.