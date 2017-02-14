Why I’m So Over Black History Month

Black History Month is an interesting time of year. Whatever hasn’t been decked out in pinks and red for Valentine’s Day is covered in earth tones and “African” geometric prints. It seems like an odd way to celebrate the history of a group of people who have added so much to the cultural landscape of the country. BHM often seems to exist solely as a marketing hook for retailers and other companies. My Blackness isn’t defined by the colors red, black, and green. And I get all of my geometric prints from Forever 21 just like everyone else. But that’s just one of my problems with traditional Black History Month. Growing up in predominantly Black public schools, BHM was a monotonous production. Plays re-enacting Harriet Tubman and the underground railroad or Rev. Martin Luther King’s “I Have A Dream” speech were always on the agenda. These are iconic figures that all Americans should know about. But they’re the same ones that are heralded over and over, year after year. It’s as if the whole history of the Black diaspora in the United States can be attributed to 50 or so former slaves, integrationists, Civil Rights leaders, and Black panthers. The occasional athlete or entertainer is oft thrown in for good measure.