This Anti-Semitic Valentine Day’s Card Will Make Your Blood Boil

This is not only disgusting, hateful, and horrifically anti-Semitic, it's also factually wrong: An estimated six million (not 6,000!!!!) Jews were killed by the Nazi regime, according to the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum. Mackenzie Flynn, president of CMU's College Republicans, told the Central Michigan Life that the card was one of many that had been put inside gift bags handed out only to members during the organization's Valentine's Day party. She claimed that a male member of the College Republicans who "doesn't like candy" gave away his bag without knowing what was inside. A picture of the card was allegedly posted on Facebook by student called Madison Rodriguez, and it spread like wildfire. (Refinery29 was unable to independently verify that Rodriguez was the first to post it, because the original post seems to have been removed.) The College Republicans posted an apology on Facebook, saying they were not aware of the card and that they were not the ones distributing it. "The College Republicans as an organization did not distribute this valentine. We in no way condone this type of rhetoric or anti-Semitism," the post reads. "We apologize for any offense, and want students to know that we do not tolerate this sort of behavior."