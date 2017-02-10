The Sexiest Part Of The La Perla Show Wasn’t The Lingerie

That La Perla's runway show is going to be sexy as hell is a given. Especially when it happens to fall right before the premiere of Fifty Shades Darker (which we've stopped pretending to hate) and Valentine's Day. But what we didn't expect, even as beauty people, was that the thing we'd want most from the lineup wouldn't be the lace corset or retro hot pants, but the makeup. Maybelline makeup artist Erin Parsons and her team could have slapped on some bronzer, smudged on some black liner, and tapped on clear lip gloss and called it a day. And it would have been pretty, albeit predictable. Instead, we got two insanely beautiful takes on pink-and-red makeup: shiny magenta eyes and red-wine-stained lips. This is V-Day makeup for the bad girls' club.
And, unlike the lingerie, which will set you back a few hundred bucks, the products you need to look this crazy-hot are all found at the drugstore. Seriously. On the eyes, Parsons started by blending Maybelline Color Sensational Shaping Lip Liner in Plum Passion out across the lids and under the lower lashes. (We recommend a purple eyeliner.) Next, she layered the shimmery violet shade from the 24K Nudes palette on top, focusing it around the inner corners. And to finish, Parsons tapped Expert Wear Eyeshadow in Fierce Fuchsia on the center of the lid and added a light coat of gloss over it all for the high-sheen texture. (You might want to skip that step IRL — glossy eyes and sheets don't get along.) If you pick the lip look, all you need is Maybelline's Color Sensational Loaded Bold Lipstick in Midnight Merlot and a Q-tip. Parsons patted the color on — don't worry about drawing it on expertly — then dipped a cotton swab in makeup remover and swiped off a layer of lipstick from the inner center. It "revealed a brightness," she said, and left a cool, ombré-stain effect behind. Because you never want to look like you tried too hard on this holiday. Now, just remember to cancel all your meetings for the 15th and log your unused sick day. When you look like this, you're not going to be getting much sleep.
