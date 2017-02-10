The latest news out of the Johnny Depp rumor mill purports that the 53-year-old actor is trying to connect all five of his homes with underground tunnels. Us Weekly reports that Depp is looking to create a compound of sorts, acquiring neighboring homes one by one. "He’s been buying them up over the years," an anonymous source said. "He wanted to build a gate to stop the tour buses from coming up there." There's apparently one more house left in the cul-de-sac Depp is allegedly overtaking, but the owner refuses to sell. The actor has reportedly offered the owner "everything" in an effort to snap up the property and complete his fortress. If this project is really happening (bear in mind that anonymous sources aren't always the most reliable), it's the latest on a long list of the actor's spendy decisions. Depp recently settled a $7 million divorce with Amber Heard, the documents from which reveal that the actor spends up to $30,000 on wine each month, among other things. "Depp lived an ultra-extravagant lifestyle that often knowingly cost Depp in excess of $2 million per month to maintain, which he simply could not afford," reads the document obtained by The Hollywood Reporter. "Depp, and Depp alone, is fully responsible for any financial turmoil he finds himself in today." More extravagant financial decisions would just dig Depp into a deeper hole — or, in other words, a tunnel.
Advertisement