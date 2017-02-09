While the Grammys don't go down until Sunday night, Instagram thinks they might already know the winners. The company took a look at global data that documents the buzz surrounding the nominees and found the three most talked about artists, songs, and albums for each category. Since the day the nominees were announced back in December, Instagram has been recording the mentions of each song, record, album, and artist nominated in both the comments and captions of uploaded photos. They tracked the number of mentions as well as each artist's growth in popularity since their nomination, all based on music that falls between the October 1, 2015 and September 30, 2016 eligibility timeframe. With this in mind, the app found that The Chainsmokers were fan favorites to win Best New Artist, followed by Chance the Rapper and Anderson .Paak. It comes as no surprise that Beyoncé's "Formation" has the most buzz for Song of the Year, topping "Hello" by Adele and "Love Yourself" by Justin Bieber. For the other categories, Instagram favors Lemonade for Best Album, "Exchange" by Bryson Tiller for Best R&B Song, "Heathens" by 21 Pilots for Best Rock Song, "Famous" by Kanye for Best Rap Song, Drake's Views for Best Rap Album, and "Humble And Kind" by Tim McGraw for Best Country Song. Overall, Ariana Grande, Beyoncé, and Shakira gained the most followers since the nominations were announced, accumulating over 5 million, 4.2 million, and 3.2 million followers respectively. While the actual results of this year's Grammys, airing February 12 on CBS, could be wildly different, at least now we know the winners in our hearts.
