Yes, that is a real tattoo. And he's ready for more. In his original tweet to her, he also offered to add a few more tats based on Kardashian's Kimoji app, which she updated for Valentine's Day. After looking at a few of the latest additions, which Kardashian teased on her profile, here are my favorites — I expect to see at least one of these on the other thigh of "wtfj0n" some day soon.