Vampire Diaries Cast Shares Final Photo & We’re Not Ready

Vampire Diaries seems, in a way, like it's from a bygone era. The show debuted in the midst of vampire mania stoked by Twilight and True Blood, which now seem positively prehistoric. But Diaries has taken on a life of its own during its eight season run. Sadly, even eternal life must end sometime. Vampire Diaries will conclude its run on March 10. The finale is significant. Departed star Nina Dobrev will return for the show. She's already been teasing her reappearance. Her second goodbye is perhaps sadder than the first. Good news, though, as a similar show may be coming soon. The cast's final posts have us feeling all the feels. Executive producer Julie Plec, Paul Wesley, Candice King, and Matthew Davis all posted goodbyes Wednesday. Check them out below.
Holy Vampire Cake! #tvdforever #TVDFamily pic.twitter.com/aPWQ6QCaQ9— Julie Plec (@julieplec) February 8, 2017
Well, kids...— Matthew Davis (@ImMatthew_Davis) February 8, 2017
That's a wrap for Alaric!
Thank you supporting us along this crazy journey. It's been a real honor.
I love you all!
