Last week, Nina Dobrev announced that she'd return for the series finale of The Vampire Diaries. And while we still don't know exactly what to expect from the finale, it looks like we have some crumbs to survive on in the meantime. Kevin Williamson, the show's co-creator and one of its executive producers, shared the first behind-the-scenes photo of Dobrev on Instagram ahead of the show's ending. The image features Williamson smiling alongside Dobrev and Paul Wesley, who plays Stefan.
As Popsugar noticed, the photo could be more than a sweet reunion shot — it could provide a major hint about the finale. The dress Dobrev is wearing looks suspiciously similar to what Elena wore to her 18th birthday party in the third season. Could it be more than a coincidence? And if it is, what is Williamson trying to tell us?
Whether or not there's a hidden message, we're definitely looking forward to Elena's return on March 10, when the finale airs. Williamson also shared a #TBT photo of Dobrev with costar Kat Graham last week, and it's giving us all the feels.
Whether or not there's a hidden message, we're definitely looking forward to Elena's return on March 10, when the finale airs. Williamson also shared a #TBT photo of Dobrev with costar Kat Graham last week, and it's giving us all the feels.
Advertisement