Channing Tatum's essence has officially been bottled. The Magic Mike star is also now the co-creator of a new vodka. Tatum got into the business when he first tried Grand Teton Distillery vodka during a taste test. Somehow, that led to him snowmobiling and meeting with the company in Driggs, Idaho. The result was Born and Bred Vodka, an 80-proof beverage made from Idaho potatoes. "Born and Bred celebrates what unfolds when camaraderie meets adventure," the distillery's website reads. "This aspect of the brand will be brought to life in a series of original content that is created, curated, and promoted by Channing Tatum." That's an intriguing promise, and he's already revealed one thing it might be referencing to Bon Appetit. "On the inside label, once you drink it down or if you get your eye really close to the bottle, it says 'Cross my heart and hope for mischief,'" he explained. "That’s just what I want when I pour myself a drink. I want to just cause a little havoc, get into some trouble, get into some safe, manageable mischief." It sounds like it's been that way from the beginning. He took his first drink of vodka at 13 and has a hilarious recollection of it. "We went over to my buddy’s house," he said. "His parents were out and we raided. We had never drank before and we were making terrible, horrible drinks. Somehow we made a drink that was purple. Shenanigans happened. 13-year-olds in Florida don’t know how to drink." His new drink isn't purple, but it does come in a cool bottle with a label depicting the Grand Teton mountains. You can buy a 750 mL bottle of it from the Liquor Store of Jackson Hole for $26.99.
