Nicki Minaj Expertly Shades Taylor Swift With Historic Billboard Announcement

There's an art to throwing shade. Natural wit, cleverness...life experience... it's all part of the formula. Only the biggest, most unapologetically brazen personas are worthy of the label "experts." And Nicki Minaj, 34, is one such woman. In an Instagram post Wednesday morning, the rapper posted some great news. With 71 songs, she has the second most appearances of all time among female artists on the Billboard Hot 100 list. It's an honor she previously shared with Taylor Swift, who is now in third place. "Oh hey, Taylor," she said. " Taylor & I were tied but thanks to u guys, #RunUp debuted on the Hot 100 this week so I was able to inch past her a bit. Did u know she's a sag like ya girl? Her, Britney, Christina Aguilera... yup love them all," she said in her caption.
Advertisement
Oh hey, Taylor? - Taylor & I were tied but thanks to u guys, #RunUp debuted on the Hot 100 this week so I was able to inch past her a bit???. Did u know she's a sag like ya girl? Her, Britney, Christina Aguilera... ?yup ?? love them all☺️? #MostHot100EntriesByWomen #sagittariusRULES ? #ReadyOrNotHereIcome ?
The shade, albeit hilarious, was real. Minaj broke the record with her feature on Major Lazer's "Run Up," which debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard charts last week. Though there's still one woman who not only rules the No. 1 spot on the chart, she also bears the unofficial title as the Queen of Shade. That woman is Aretha Franklin, who's also actually shaded both Nicki and Taylor, like the shade master she is. Check out the rest of the numbers, below.
Most Hot 100 Entries Among Women Of All-Time:
73, Aretha Franklin
71, Nicki Minaj
70, Taylor Swift
57, Madonna
57, Rihanna
56, Dionne Warwick
53, Beyonce
53, Connie Francis
48, Brenda Lee
47, Mariah Carey
43, Miley Cyrus
41, Barbra Streisand
40, Mary J. Blige
40, Janet Jackson
40, Diana Ross
73, Aretha Franklin
71, Nicki Minaj
70, Taylor Swift
57, Madonna
57, Rihanna
56, Dionne Warwick
53, Beyonce
53, Connie Francis
48, Brenda Lee
47, Mariah Carey
43, Miley Cyrus
41, Barbra Streisand
40, Mary J. Blige
40, Janet Jackson
40, Diana Ross
Advertisement