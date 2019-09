Nicki Minaj Expertly Shades Taylor Swift With Historic Billboard Announcement

There's an art to throwing shade . Natural wit, cleverness...life experience... it's all part of the formula. Only the biggest, most unapologetically brazen personas are worthy of the label "experts." And Nicki Minaj, 34, is one such woman. In an Instagram post Wednesday morning, the rapper posted some great news. With 71 songs, she has the second most appearances of all time among female artists on the Billboard Hot 100 list . It's an honor she previously shared with Taylor Swift, who is now in third place. "Oh hey, Taylor," she said. " Taylor & I were tied but thanks to u guys, #RunUp debuted on the Hot 100 this week so I was able to inch past her a bit. Did u know she's a sag like ya girl? Her, Britney, Christina Aguilera... yup love them all," she said in her caption.