10 Celebs Demonstrate How To Properly Sip Tea

Nobody likes drama, but throwing shade is part of life in the big, bad world. You gotta know how to stand up for yourself and set your haters straight every once in a while. And in those, hopefully rare occasions, you should have some guidance on how to properly handle yourself.
One Instagram account, The Art Of Shade (@theartofshade), has gathered all the mic-drop moments, and it's well worth the watch. With the guidance of your favorite celebs, you too can learn how to properly sip tea after you clap back. Or, at the very least, have a good laugh.
Now, we’re not endorsing celebrity feuds, or nasty behavior, but these are pretty hilarious.
Oh, is it tea time already?
One Instagram account, The Art Of Shade (@theartofshade), has gathered all the mic-drop moments, and it's well worth the watch. With the guidance of your favorite celebs, you too can learn how to properly sip tea after you clap back. Or, at the very least, have a good laugh.
Now, we’re not endorsing celebrity feuds, or nasty behavior, but these are pretty hilarious.
Oh, is it tea time already?
Advertisement
Nicki Minaj literally sips at Iggy Azalea after "ghostwriting" rumors.
Mariah Carey prefers M&M'S to Eminem.
Janet Jackson has "class," while Madonna has "dance music."
Aretha Franklin wishes there was a real singer on the judge panel of American Idol.
Selena Gomez practically chokes on her tea when Kanye West is brought up.
Chelsea Handler wishes Piers Morgan would just retire.
Hands off microphone, fixes hair, sips tea…
Way back when, Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie shaded their assistant, Kim Kardashian.
Justin Bieber's smirk. He totally knew who the guy was.
Advertisement