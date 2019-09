10 Celebs Demonstrate How To Properly Sip Tea

Nobody likes drama, but throwing shade is part of life in the big, bad world. You gotta know how to stand up for yourself and set your haters straight every once in a while. And in those, hopefully rare occasions, you should have some guidance on how to properly handle yourself.One Instagram account, The Art Of Shade ( @theartofshade ), has gathered all the mic-drop moments, and it's well worth the watch. With the guidance of your favorite celebs, you too can learn how to properly sip tea after you clap back. Or, at the very least, have a good laugh.Now, we’re not endorsing celebrity feuds, or nasty behavior, but these are pretty hilarious.Oh, is it tea time already?