Beyoncé & Jay Z Are “Very Happy” Because Duh

Now that we have calmed down from our Beyoncé-Is-Pregnant-With-Twins buzz, we can resume our regularly scheduled programming which is of course... still Beyoncé-themed. As happy as we — the basics of the world — were to hear about Beyoncé's news, no one was more excited than the singer's own family. Obviously. While we haven't heard from Jay-Z yet, a source tells People that the couple are beyond excited to be expecting again "after a few years of trying." The unnamed source added: "Beyoncé’s very happy." As anyone who follows celebrity pregnancy news knows, Beyoncé is one of the many women (famous and otherwise) to undergo IVF treatments to become pregnant. Chrissy Teigen and Kim Kardashian have also been open about their fertility journey. I wonder if Teigen or Kardashian are vying for twins now, too, following Bey's moves. Aren't babies just the best? Despite this wonderful quote from a source, I am still very much looking forward to Jay Z's own pregnancy announcement — maybe a nice rap duet?
Advertisement