Welcome to Celebrity Chef, a column from Refinery29 where we embark on a culinary mission to find, make, and try recipes and food hacks from our favorite stars. No flavor combination is too wacky, no tip or trick too bold, and no questionable creation goes un-tasted.
This morning was not like other mornings. I woke up, lifted my sleep-heavy lids, slid out from under my sheets, and sauntered into my kitchen with one purpose, and one purpose only: to scramble eggs and spread peanut butter on them. Yep, that's right — this morning I consumed freshly, still hot, scrambled eggs with salt, pepper, and peanut butter. Why? Because Scandal's Scott Foley asked me to "give it a shot" and I've never been one to turn down a food challenge. But also, because Scott Foley (swoon).
The evening before this challenge, my coworkers guffawed in disgust over Foley's backing of this "absurd" food combo and my over-keen enthusiasm to chow down. The noises they made could only be described as pained animalistic grunts — while I was all smiles and "Mmm"s. Here's the thing, I love scrambled eggs AND I love peanut butter. I've eaten the two on the same plate before (i.e. scrambled eggs with a side of sliced banana and a scoop of p-nut butter). And so by close proximity, in a small way, I've already consumed this "outrageous" breakfast duo. So I headed into this trial as I head into most of life's trials, with an open mind and a hungry heart.
I soft-scrambled my eggs in a little coconut oil (pro-tip, people) and plated them with a generous sprinkle of salt and pep. I then immediately took to spreading a sizable dollop of peanut butter right on top — and because the eggs were still hot, that dollop got all melty and swirled right on in. It smelled like eggs, it smelled like peanut butter, and I was INTO it. The first bite? Soft, velvety, savory, and kind of sweet. It was delicious, and I would be lying if I said I didn't finish every last bite. I may have even scraped some remaining peanut butter residue off of the plate...Haters gonna' hate.
In anticipation of your "WTF"s and "how the hells," here's why I think it works: Peanut butter is a salty-sweet (there's usually added sugary in most varieties) condiment. And eggs? Well, they're a pretty neutral base food (like toast or a banana). So just as you might like the spicy kick hot sauce adds to your morning scramble, fans of the savory-sweet mashups may just actually dig this strange situation. I know I did.
Love it or hate it, it happened and I remain unashamed. So thank you, Scott Foley — for you have given me a breakfast gift.
