When it comes to food, I usually live by the rule, "I'll try anything once." However, my adventurous spirit was recently challenged by an Instagram video posted by Scandal actor Scott Foley. Yesterday, Foley posted a video of himself smearing peanut butter on a pile of scrambled eggs. In the video he asks his kid, who's just out of shot, "You want more peanut butter on your eggs?" and the child surprisingly answers, "Yeah." The video was captioned, "Good morn! Give it a shot. Seriously." To which, I have to say, "Yeah, no thanks."
It looks like I'm not the only one who was completely repulsed by the mere suggestion of PB&Eggs. The comment section of this post blew up with harsh statements like, "Wow.... it's been ten years of nothing but love for you, but this may end it all for me!" After all the feedback, Foley posted a follow-up video telling folks they should really give his peanut butter and egg mash-up a try before writing it off.
Advertisement
I guess he has a point that we won't know for sure that it's nasty until we do a taste test of our own. Still, I can't help but think if you're going to put peanut butter on your eggs, at least use JIF Extra Crunchy.
Advertisement