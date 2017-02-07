This Amazing Kitchen Tool Makes Almond Milk In 30 Seconds

Ever since we found out that Kourtney Kardashian makes her own almond milk, we've been daydreaming about a life where we too have the delicious staple freshly-made in our own homes every morning. For what seemed like the millionth time, however, we were forced to face the fact that it takes a lot of work to live like a Kardashian. So, we resigned ourselves to think of homemade almond milk as something we'll have to wait to enjoy when we retire and finally have the time to soak and blend and whatever else goes into the process. But then, we found a kitchen gadget that makes preparing almond milk at home easier than we could have ever thought possible. Recently, Thrillist brought our attention to a life-changing device on Kickstarter. It's called the Almond Cow, and it's basically a blender made specifically for almonds. With this clever kitchen gadget, you can make almond milk at home with minimal time and effort. All you have to do is soak half a cup of almonds overnight, throw them in the stainless steel filter cup, add water and any other ingredient you like, then press the machine's top button. Here's where we get really impressed. After you take those quick steps, the Almond Cow gives you fresh, delicious, and nutritious almond milk in just 30 seconds. That's half a minute, people. We're certainly not the only ones in complete awe of this device. The Kickstarter's original pledge goal was $10,000, but that's been far surpassed. With three more days left in the campaign, the page has already gotten $86,870 in pledges. How do we get out hands on one? If you pledge $120 on the Kickstarter page right now, you'll have an Almond Cow shipped to you hopefully sometime in April. We do have one question, though: Is it worth the steep price tag given that almonds are also an expensive buy? We guess it all depends on just how much you like fresh almond milk.
