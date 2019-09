Chili’s Officially Pardoned Pam Beesly From Her Lifetime Ban

Most hardcore fans of The Office can't walk past a Chili's without laughing and thinking about the show. That's because, at this chain, we saw Micheal Scott wine and dine a perspective client with margaritas or baby back ribs and watched Micheal host his made-up employee awards ceremony, which he dubbed "The Dundies." Just a quick refresher, in the Dundies episode, the sweet, quiet receptionist Pam Beesly finds her way around Chili's policy not to overserve alcohol by sneaking drinks off her co-workers. By the end of the ceremony, she's is so wasted that she's thanking God for her "Whitest Sneakers" Dundie Award and falling out of her chair laughing. The location's manager tells the camera that he has taken a copy of Pam's diver's license and explains that "she is not welcome at this restaurant chain ever again." So poor Pammy had to suffer through the past 12 years without Southwestern egg rolls and mudslides. Thankfully, she finally got a second chance. Yesterday, Jenna Fischer, the actress who portrayed Pam, posted a photo on Twitter of herself standing outside a Chili's restaurant. Accompanying the photo, she wrote, "Should I try to go in?"