Chili’s Officially Pardoned Pam Beesly From Her Lifetime Ban

This just in, Brinker International, the company that owns Chili's, has officially revoked Pamela Beesly Halpert's lifetime ban. This announcement came just one day after Jenna Fischer, the actress who played Pam on The Office, tweeted a photo of herself in front of Chili's. Brinker's statement included a quote from the president of Chili's, Kelli Valade, who said, "After reviewing the good conduct of Pam, I have decided to lift the now 11-year ban. Pam is an inspiration to many and we welcome her with open arms." Fischer responded with yet another hilarious tweet containing a classic line from the episode.
This article was originally published on February 7, 2017.
Most hardcore fans of The Office can't walk past a Chili's without laughing and thinking about the show. That's because, at this chain, we saw Micheal Scott wine and dine a perspective client with margaritas or baby back ribs and watched Micheal host his made-up employee awards ceremony, which he dubbed "The Dundies." Just a quick refresher, in the Dundies episode, the sweet, quiet receptionist Pam Beesly finds her way around Chili's policy not to overserve alcohol by sneaking drinks off her co-workers. By the end of the ceremony, she's is so wasted that she's thanking God for her "Whitest Sneakers" Dundie Award and falling out of her chair laughing. The location's manager tells the camera that he has taken a copy of Pam's diver's license and explains that "she is not welcome at this restaurant chain ever again." So poor Pammy had to suffer through the past 12 years without Southwestern egg rolls and mudslides. Thankfully, she finally got a second chance. Yesterday, Jenna Fischer, the actress who portrayed Pam, posted a photo on Twitter of herself standing outside a Chili's restaurant. Accompanying the photo, she wrote, "Should I try to go in?"
Naturally, loyal Office lovers jumped on this hilarious throwback to the 2005 episode and gave the tweet over 285,000 likes. It's also been retweeted over 90,000 times. We didn't think it possible, but the tweet was made even better by all the clever responses. Many people tweeted back with impressively relevant Office quotes and GIFs, and even Chili's joined in the fun.
