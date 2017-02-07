The Perfect Actresses To Play Trump’s Entire Administration

Melissa McCarthy's impression of Sean Spicer on SNL last weekend was brilliant, full stop. It was timely, smart, and hilarious. (Well, not to Sean Spicer. Or his boss.) But why just the White House Press Secretary? Why not... cast a woman to play every person on Trump's team? Huffington Post editor Maxwell Strachan has done just that. Strachan took the liberty of choosing the perfect actress to parody each key member of Trump's administration. That includes Vice President Mike Pence (Ellen DeGeneres), Chief Strategist Steve Bannon (Rosie O'Donnell), Chief of Staff Reince Preibus (Rachel Dratch) , and, of course, President Trump himself (played by none other than the president's biggest fan, Meryl Streep). He also included daughter Ivanka Trump (Amy Poehler) and her husband, Trump adviser Jared Kushner (Kristen Wiig). Strachan tweeted out his casting selection, writing, "so i, uh, tried to figure out which woman could best play each man in the trump administration." Check out the side-by-side comparisons below, and head over to Huff Post for the piece in full.
Advertisement
so i, uh, tried to figure out which woman could best play each man in the trump administration https://t.co/W1ASQTxUTT— maxwell (@maxwellstrachan) February 7, 2017
.@nbcsnl @melissamccarthy @Rosie @TheRealDratch @BettyMWhite @TheEllenShow what do you guys say? https://t.co/hqwEUfvMfj pic.twitter.com/8WAK5qlgtU— maxwell (@maxwellstrachan) February 7, 2017
Related Video
Advertisement