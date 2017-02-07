Real talk: if I was a celebrity, I would find it very easy to never pick up a skillet or knife again. After all, no more cooking means no more dishes, right? (I'd also have someone make my bed every day, too). But not all celebs are as quick to bid their kitchens adieu. Of course, it may help that some of these celebs, like Kylie Jenner, can also afford a tricked-out kitchen for all that cooking.
We've rounded up 15 times that our favorite celebs, from Gigi Hadid to Jesse Tyler Ferguson, impressed us with their culinary prowess. While some people, like Chriss Teigen, are well-known for their skills in the kitchen, there are some that still surprised us with their culinary prowess. Just wait till you see what Anna Kendrick can do with a cookie.
Ahead, the celebs we'd totally love to get a dinner invite from.