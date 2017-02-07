Lena Dunham Defends Taylor Swift’s Love Life

Lena Dunham is probably tired of talking about Taylor Swift's love life, but, like the good Swiftie she is, she'll defend it 'til her dying breath. During her appearance on Howard Stern's Sirius XM show Monday, the Girls star was asked for her take on Swift's reputation as a serial dater. "I think that young woman… it's so hard," she responded, per People. "I think about the relationships that I had in my early 20s [Swift is 27] and if they had been public, it would've been a disaster. And also, I mean, not to repeat age-old feminist points, but it's like you know, any male actor her age who's going out and dating is applauded and to just have a perfectly normal amount of romantic partners but be held to impossibly high standards by the press, like it's just an unfair and unwinnable game." Dunham also explained her role in the Swift squad universe. According to the actress and writer, she's more into intimate hangs than big blowouts with a pack of Victoria's Secret models. “I’m more of a one-on-one hanger,” she said. “A big group hang is not my specialty." Unless, you know, it involves Jessa, Marnie, and Shoshanna.
