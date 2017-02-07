We NEED To Have This Beauty & The Beast High Tea

Beauty and the Beast is having a moment, and we are loving every minute of it. We were sure the best thing to ever come out of the Disney classic was the live-action movie starring Emma Watson. But now we're thinking it could be the new afternoon tea at the London Kensington Hotel's Town House. From February 13 to 26 and then again March through June, you can sit down for teas and snacks inspired by the movie's characters and settings, Cosmopolitan reports. The menu includes a white chocolate mousse called "Try the Grey Stuff," referencing a line from "Be Our Guest," and Marie's Sweet Brioche Baguettes, inspired by the bakery near Belle. They'll even give you a teapot resembling Mrs. Potts and a candlestick that looks just like Lumière.
The special tea is named after the theme song "Tale as Old as Time." You can partake in the treats and tea for £35 or booze it up with champagne for £45. Tables are getting booked quickly, so head over to the Kensington Hotel's website to reserve yours ASAP.
