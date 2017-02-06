Is the true measure of a lipstick’s quality limited to how kiss-proof it is? What about how well it holds up after you’ve jumped mouth first into a pile of BBQ ribs, or found yourself submerged in a bucket of water? Those things are important, too, which is why a lipstick’s staying power can only truly be determined by a rigorous testing process. What's even better? When the exhaustive trial is carried out by two hilarious YouTube stars.