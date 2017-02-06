Story from Makeup

Two Men Put Kiss-Proof Lipsticks To The Ultimate Test — & It’s Hilarious

Rachel Krause
Is the true measure of a lipstick’s quality limited to how kiss-proof it is? What about how well it holds up after you’ve jumped mouth first into a pile of BBQ ribs, or found yourself submerged in a bucket of water? Those things are important, too, which is why a lipstick’s staying power can only truly be determined by a rigorous testing process. What's even better? When the exhaustive trial is carried out by two hilarious YouTube stars.
Let’s get one thing out of the way: Rhett and Link, the co-hosts of Good Mythical Morning, don’t usually find themselves testing out long-wearing makeup. Rather, the bulk of their channel — and the reason they’ve garnered over 11 million followers — is because of their absurd adventures in food. Think: Eating a scorpion or hosting a “taste test” of various animal fats. You know, that kind of stuff. But when a fan took to Twitter to ask the comedy duo about kiss-proof lipsticks, they gladly accepted the challenge. In “Let's Find the Lip-Stickage With the Least Lip-Slippage,” Rhett and Link swiped on Stila Stay All Day Liquid Lipstick and Maybelline New York SuperStay 24 Lip Color, respectively. Through a series of four tests, they managed to determine which of the two products is truly worth its salt — but you’ll just have to watch to see how it all went down. We don’t want to spoil anything for you, because where’s the fun in that?
